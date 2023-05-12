Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $24,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.82.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.41. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.