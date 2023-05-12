California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.25 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Eastman Chemical worth $23,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7 %

EMN stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $112.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

