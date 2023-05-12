Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $147,000.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

NYSE PEB opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -10.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

