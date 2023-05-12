Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Five Below worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Five Below by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

Five Below Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.