Swiss National Bank Purchases 21,800 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,203,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,568,000 after purchasing an additional 759,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after acquiring an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,163,000 after acquiring an additional 236,991 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 89,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:REXR opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.