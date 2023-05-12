The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

