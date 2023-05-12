Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 52 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $360,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,928 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $207.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.