Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $27,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $188.08.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.



