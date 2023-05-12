Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $33,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 72,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,757,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

