Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

