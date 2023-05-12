CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of CAE worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CAE by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CAE by 845.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CAE by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $751.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

