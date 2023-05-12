Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $27,393,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $19,600,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 34.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $16,381,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,100 shares of company stock worth $3,066,639 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

