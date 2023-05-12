Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,227 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Carnival Co. & worth $32,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.