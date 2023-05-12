Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,166 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 231.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of AZUL opened at $7.82 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

