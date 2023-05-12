Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,358 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $32,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 103,042 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 71.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

