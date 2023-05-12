Swiss National Bank Sells 22,095 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Whirlpool worth $31,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $187.36.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.