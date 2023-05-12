Swiss National Bank Has $32.96 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,052 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Robert Half International worth $32,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.6 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $95.80.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

