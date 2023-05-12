Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,936 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

VMC stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average is $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

