Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 566,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

