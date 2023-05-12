TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

TaskUs Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TASK opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TaskUs by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

