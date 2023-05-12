Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.70

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.70 and last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 3520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 202.25%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

