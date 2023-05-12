PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $85.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.30.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $22,024,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

