Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $23.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MRVI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,369 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 285.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

