SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.28

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 93331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SciPlay from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 26.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 80,809 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 17.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.5% during the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 148.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

