Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.83

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 32575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $110,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $419,549 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,690,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,643,000 after buying an additional 70,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 12.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 152.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,578 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.