Needham & Company LLC Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

