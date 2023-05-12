Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

