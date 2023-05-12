Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,589 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

