AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 3,152,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $18,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $8,955,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 986,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,766. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

AGNC stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

