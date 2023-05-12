Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,501 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.65.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

