Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,857 shares of company stock valued at $415,500. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $214.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.