Lincoln National Corp Purchases 13,322 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $418.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average is $166.83.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Further Reading
