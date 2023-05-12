Martin P. Connor Buys 5,000 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSPGet Rating) Director Martin P. Connor bought 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $479.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,603,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 115,243 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,290,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

