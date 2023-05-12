Chris Kosel Sells 300 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.5 %

LII stock opened at $289.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.01. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $290.60.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

