BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 2,900 ($36.59) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.55) to GBX 2,510 ($31.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.67 on Thursday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

