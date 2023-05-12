Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 285,755,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,840 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Ambev by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at about $112,092,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

