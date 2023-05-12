The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

