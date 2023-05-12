StockNews.com Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $112.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 635,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

