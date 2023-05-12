StockNews.com Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $112.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 635,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

