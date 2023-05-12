Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

IBA opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.