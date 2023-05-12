Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 483.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

