Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olin will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

