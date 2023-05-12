Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.85.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
