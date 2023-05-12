Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

