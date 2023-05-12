StockNews.com Lowers Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $920.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,115. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $6,673,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Further Reading

