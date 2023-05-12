BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

