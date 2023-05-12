Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNVR. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

UNVR opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,706,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,609 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

