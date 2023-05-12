Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSONGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

