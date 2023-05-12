Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

