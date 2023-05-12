First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

First of Long Island Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper acquired 7,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $83,431.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,504.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 2,165.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

