Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 13,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,078,217.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,269.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.