Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 33.3 %

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.